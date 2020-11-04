DAVIS, C. Sam



C. Sam Davis, age 88, of Atlanta, passed this world on Oct. 30, 2020. Sam was an Engineering graduate of Georgia Tech, a Registered Land Surveyor, and a Telephone outside Plant Field Engineer, an Artist and a devout Christian. He was baptized in the Log Cabin Church in Sylvan Hills Methodist Church in Southwest Atlanta, GA. He was raised in Sylvan Hills, South Atlanta, but later moved to be near Ga. Tech. He began attending Church at the age of five or six. He was awarded a gold wreath lapel pen with bars hanging below for attending Sunday school for 6 or 7 years without missing a Sunday.



At Glen Haven Methodist Church, in Decatur, GA, Sam was a Steward, taught 16 and 17 year old adults and Superintendent of the Methodist Youth Fellowship program and active in many events. In later years, he attended Peachtree Presbyterian, sang in the choir, was baptized again and was President of the "Peachtree Singles" Sunday adult class.



Sam was voted "Most likely to succeed in high school".



Sam drew a picture in black ink, when he was about sixteen that depicted the Temptation of Christ by Satan, to change rock into bread. He gave that picture to the City of Alpharetta Methodist Church when he was in his seventies. The picture is beautiful.



His most wonderful life changing experience in Christian fulfillment came in his later years. He had lived in Lady Lake Florida for seven years when a friend was having a birthday party in Atlanta. A Florida friend decided to drive to Atlanta. The day was cloudy with broken dark clouds when, about half way to Atlanta, Sam stated many times that he looked out through the front windshield and beheld an image of Jesus Christ looking straight at him. Sam stated that this image was as clear as a photographic negative and filled the windshield. Christ is real. He described the experience as breathtaking and reinforcing! Christ image lasted only about three or four seconds, but this was an experience that was unbelievable. All things are possible through Christ. He told many friends of his experience.



His Engineering expertise was utilized in Georgia and South Carolina. He was also a Bridge Life Master, Played Golf and Tennis.



In 1990, Sam was awarded a Trophy by his peers for being the best topographical surveyor in Georgia.



He was living in Johns Creek, Georgia when he passed.



He is survived by his daughter (Jenna Diez) and two sons (Joel and Paul Davis) and six grandchildren.



Mr. Davis had a very successful business life as Sam Davis and Associates, Inc., and an Executive Engineering Vice President of Atlanta's Office of Butler Telephone Communications as an Outside Plant Field and Office Engineer.



Sam's office for many years was at Peachtree and Fifth Street. He will be missed by many friends.



No services or viewing. His wish is Cremation and burial at sea in Galveston, Texas.



