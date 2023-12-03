Obituaries

DaVia, Edythe

Dec 3, 2023




In Loving Memory

of

EDYTHE ANNE DAVIA



Loving friends and family of Edythe "Edyie" Anne DaVia, of Brookhaven, GA, mark the first anniversary of her death. She transitioned peacefully on November 25, 2022.


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

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