DaVia, Edythe

In Loving Memory
of
EDYTHE ANNE DAVIA
Loving friends and family of Edythe "Edyie" Anne DaVia, of Brookhaven, GA, mark the first anniversary of her death. She transitioned peacefully on November 25, 2022.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
In Loving Memory
of
EDYTHE ANNE DAVIA
Loving friends and family of Edythe "Edyie" Anne DaVia, of Brookhaven, GA, mark the first anniversary of her death. She transitioned peacefully on November 25, 2022.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com