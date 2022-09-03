DAVES, Susan Russell



Susan Russell Daves (born December 20, 1935) passed away on August 11, 2022. Susan was born in Richmond, VA, to Joe and Dolly Russell. She lived most of her life in Atlanta, GA, where she earned her nursing degree from Emory University and her master's degree in early childhood education from Georgia State University. She was married to Walter Daves for 17 years. Her professional life in Atlanta was varied and included work with the Academy Theater, The Chattahoochee School, High Meadows School, St. Francis Day School, and a long career with Northside Hospital. She was an intrepid adventurer: camping with friends and family, running the Peachtree Road Race multiple times, and traveling, including a 10-month trip backpacking around the world, mostly alone. Later in life, she became an avid roller-blader, participating in the Athens to Atlanta skate several times. She loved music, playing piano and guitar, and finally taking up the violin and joining in jam sessions held at several venues in the Atlanta area. She is survived by her sister, Kate Forbes; her children, Phillip Daves (Bonney), Carole Morton (Derek), and Maryann Lozano (Rick); six incredible granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doctors Without Borders or the Nature Conservancy.

