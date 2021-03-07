X

Davenport, Sallie

DAVENPORT, Sallie C.

Mrs. Sallie C. Davenport, age 98, passed Sunday, February 28, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Karen D. Allen (Joe), and Princess D. Wilson, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. An INVITATION ONLY Private Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 8, 2021, 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 25 Boulevard N.E. Atlanta, GA. LIVE STREAM of Services will be held at lourdesatlanta.org

In Lieu of Flowers, please give a donation to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

