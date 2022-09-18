ajc logo
Davenport, Loni

DAVENPORT, Loni K.

Loni K. Davenport, aged 75, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She peacefully left this world at home in Marietta, Georgia surrounded by her loving family on July 21, 2022.

Loni was born to Colonel Lear A. and Alice D. Koch in Pennsylvania, and spent her childhood years there, and in Virginia and Germany. Loni brought her spirited and energetic personality to all her endeavors throughout her life. Her curious mind fueled her many passions, including travel, horticulture and wildlife, to name a few. As a Master Gardener she delighted in creating beauty for all to enjoy, and was relied upon by many for her extensive horticultural wisdom. Loni met life's experiences with her trademark determination and quick-witted sense of humor. These qualities, along with her naturally positive outlook, served her well in her long battle with cancer. She was a shining example of resilience to all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Sam Davenport of Marietta, GA, daughters, Lisa Rivera, MD of Tucker, GA, and Christine Bazemore of Marietta, GA, and sons, Tom Bazemore, III of Birmingham, AL and Grant Bazemore of Stone Mountain, GA, as well as four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a niece and nephew.

Memorial service will be held Monday, September 19, from 2 PM at H. M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA. In memory of Loni, donations may be sent to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. A fundraising tribute page in her honor has been created there and can be reached using this address https://give.ocrahope.org/fundraiser/4111812 Thank You.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
