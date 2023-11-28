Davenport, Elizabeth

DAVENPORT (BEAMER), Elizabeth Ridgley "Beth"



Elizabeth "Beth" Beamer Davenport, 68, passed away on September 25, 2023. Born in Pinebluff, Arkansas, and raised in Elkin, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, she was the cherished daughter of John V. Beamer and Boyd Blaydes Beamer Sawyer; and sister to, Kimberly "Kim" Beamer Olsoni.



Beth was an alumnus of Georgia State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Walden University with a Masters in Education, dedicating her career to teaching. Known for her deep faith, adoration for her family and love for animals, she touched many lives with her laughter, love and passion for education and science.



She leaves behind her father, John V. Beame; stepmother, Fran Beamer; son, Nathanael "Nathan" Davenport and his wife, Ashley Ford Davenport; sister, Kim Beamer Olsoni; brother-in-law, Karl Olsoni; nephew, John Olsoni; and ex-husband, Rodney Davenport.



A Celebration of Beth's Life will be held at 11 AM, on December 2, 2023, at Sharon Church Chapel, 536 N. Ola Rd., McDonough, GA 30252.



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