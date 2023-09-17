Davenport, Edward

DAVENPORT, Sr., Edward Earl
Celebration of Life Services for Edward Earl Davenport, Sr. will be on Thursday, September 21, 2023, 11:00 AM in Elizabeth's Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311, 404-691-3810. Public Viewing will be on Wednesday, September 20 between the hours of 1:00 PM and 4:45 PM. A Wake Service will follow beginning at 5:00 PM.
Funeral Home Information
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary
3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W
Atlanta, GA
30311
