Davenport, Edward

DAVENPORT, Sr., Edward Earl



Celebration of Life Services for Edward Earl Davenport, Sr. will be on Thursday, September 21, 2023, 11:00 AM in Elizabeth's Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311, 404-691-3810. Public Viewing will be on Wednesday, September 20 between the hours of 1:00 PM and 4:45 PM. A Wake Service will follow beginning at 5:00 PM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://alfonsodawsonmortuary.com/