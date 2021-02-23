DAUM, Freddie Hachtel



Freddie Hachtel Daum, 89, originally of Atlanta, Georgia, died at home of natural causes.



A first-generation German-American and lifelong member of the Lutheran church, she was creative, intelligent, hard-working, and kind. She graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1951 and went on to become one of the first women to earn a master of chemistry degree from Emory University.



After returning to Georgia in 1978, she enjoyed a long career with Gwinnett County Public Schools building adaptive equipment for handicapped students. She enjoyed getting to know community members while working evenings at the reference desk of the Norcross Public Library.



She is survived by her daughter Marie (with her husband Russ) and her son Fred (with his wife Adriana and their son Julio). She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Mary Ann, Wilma, and Helen.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fred and Maria Hachtel Scholarship at Agnes Scott College, 141 E. College Ave., Decatur GA 30030.

