DAUGHERTY, Sr., Thomasina



Mrs. Thomasina C. Daugherty of SW Atlanta passed away on November 3, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.