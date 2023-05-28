DAUGHERTY, Terry



In Loving Memory of Terry Daugherty



It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that the family of Terry Daugherty announces his unexpected passing. Terry was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, cherished friend, and fearless adventurer. Terry passed away on May 22, 2023, leaving behind treasured memories and an unwavering spirit of adventure that touched the lives of all those who knew him.



Born on September 24,1965, Terry grew up in Concord, New Hampshire, where he fostered lifelong friendships and a love for the outdoors. On the slopes of the White Mountains or the coast of Maine, Terry was having fun with excellent people.



Terry exemplified a tireless enthusiasm for his craft. His passion for his work was evident in every project he undertook, from building and renovating countless houses, to finding jobs and employment for thousands of tradesmen, and helping to usher in the next generation of craftsmen as the placement director at Construction Ready. His clients and workers were not just recipients of his expertise but also beneficiaries of his unwavering commitment to delivering the best.



Terry was a devoted and joyful father and friend, the kind of person who could always be counted on. With his warm smile and compassionate heart, he fostered deep and meaningful connections in everyone he met.



Above all, Terry was an adventurer at heart. He possessed an insatiable curiosity and loved the open water and high mountain summits. His passion for adventure and fearlessness in the face of the unknown inspired others to step outside their comfort zones, to embrace newness and to find beauty in unexpected places.



Terry is survived by his wife, Kelly; their children, Caelan, Annabelle, Louis and Elliot; parents, Dennis and Barbara; and sister, Rain, and her children Isaiah, Caleb and Emma. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and all those whose lives he touched.



Memorial Service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home Chapel-3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 2 PM.



If you are so inspired, Terry's family invites you to support Construction Ready (nonprofit) in Atlanta, Georgia to help continue Terry's good work.



https://constructionready.org/donate/



