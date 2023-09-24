Daugherty, Martha

DAUGHERTY (SULLIVAN), Martha Houstoun



Martha Houstoun Sullivan Daugherty died September 12, 2023, just shy of her 93rd birthday. She was loved immensely, and cared for by family in her home which she shared with her husband of 64 years, Edward Lawton Daugherty, Sr.



A fierce protector, loving and supportive mother and spouse, and doting grandmother,



Martha encouraged her family to explore their talents and passions. Known for her love of nature, she relished walks in the woods, finding wildflowers and calling back to birds. We will carry her with us the rest of our days.



Martha was predeceased by her parents, Martha and Raymond Demere Sullivan; and her dear sister, Laleah Sullivan Furniss. A daughter of Savannah, Martha grew up on Victory Drive and Turner's Rock with Demere cousins nearby. Martha attended the Pape School in Savannah, The Emma Willard School in Troy, NY, Scripps College in Pomona, CA, and graduated from Smith College in Northampton, MA. She had a career in journalism as a reporter for the Savannah Evening News, and WTOC. Martha came to Atlanta to continue her research of Hilton Head Island and to represent Sea Pines Plantation for Charles Fraser.



Martha wrote for The Emory Report until she married.



Martha met Edward Daugherty at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Atlanta, and they married November 28, 1959. Martha's pursuits outside of a full family life included The History Class of 1884, The Poetry Group, The Habersham Garden Club, Covenant Community and Refugee Ministry of All Saints' Episcopal Church, Tate Mountain community and the Mountain Conservation Trust. Martha also returned to school at GSU, studied creative writing and was published in Story Magazine. Martha took up cycling in her 60's and enjoyed bike trips with her husband and friends. Sixteen mile daily bike rides well into her 70's were a lasting joy for Martha. Her creativity and artistry were evident in her writing, drawing, painting, dancing, singing and culinary gifts.



Martha is survived by her husband, Edward L. Daugherty, Sr.; her children, Elizabeth Tozzer (Brent), Edward Daugherty, Jr. (Marlys), Ann Daugherty, Harriet Daugherty; and grandchildren, Forrest Daugherty, Wright Tozzer and Emma Cooper. All of us experienced Martha's deep and abiding love, fun and tenderness. Martha is also survived by niece, Laleah Furniss Adams; and nephew, Jim Furniss; sisters-in-law, Susan Daugherty and Betsy Daugherty; nephew, William Daugherty; and niece, Laura Daugherty. A host of nephews and nieces, godchildren and Demere family will remember "Aunt Martha."



We thank Mrs. Vineda Diamond for her caregiving and friendship with Martha and our family during the last 7 years of Martha's life. Our family thanks Sheena Redwine, Mary Fleming, Sandra O'Connor, Stephanie Grant, Precious Miller, Lisa Hill, and Zaynab Jakien for the care and attention they each gave Martha during this time. We thank Julie Hamilton, Keeley Smith, and Susan Sandler of Weinstein Hospice. Their support of Martha and our family was steadfast.



The service at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Atlanta will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to All Saints' Episcopal Church for the Covenant Community, Refugee Ministry, and Respite Care Atlanta.



All Saints' Episcopal Church, 634 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30308, Phone (404) 881-0835.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com