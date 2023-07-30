DAUGHDRILL, Elizabeth "Libby" Gay



Mrs. Elizabeth "Libby" Gay Daughdrill died peacefully on July 22, 2023 at her home, at Trezevant Manor in Memphis. She is joyfully reunited with her one and only love, Jim Daughdrill.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Rebecca Rish Gay and Walter Erasmus Gay; a sister, Sandra "Boo" Gay McAdams and her husband, James Harold Daughdrill, Jr., whom she loved from the time she was fourteen years old.



Libby was born June 14, 1936 and loved growing up with a large family of six, and her many wonderful neighbors on Collier Road in Atlanta.



As a cheerleader in high school, she looked up in the stands and saw Jim Daughdrill. Having never met him, she asked her friend, "You see that boy up there? I'm going to marry him!"



And marry him she did, three weeks after graduating from Northside High School in Atlanta. Libby and Jim created a marriage and family based on their steadfast love and trust in God.



She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, the Rebekah Circle, the Memphis Country Club, the Antiquarians, and a member and former President of the Tuesday Study Club.



Libby served on the Board of Trustees of the Dixon Gallery and Gardens and Hutchison School.



Her favorite role was that of wife and partner of Jim Daughdrill. Together, they navigated exciting and fulfilling years in the textile industry, the Presbyterian ministry, and higher education. Her tireless energy and devotion to Rhodes College while Jim served as President earned her the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award for Outstanding Service to the College. In 1998, the Board of Trustees at Rhodes established and permanently endowed the Elizabeth G. Daughdrill Chair of Fine Arts, in recognition of her 26 years as First Lady of Rhodes.



Libby and Jim were grateful to have traveled extensively over the years, seeing many parts of the world, learning about different cultures and traditions, creating cherished memories.



To her family, she was "Dassie". She loved nothing more than getting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren together. They all adored her and always knew she would be wearing her signature red lipstick and pearls, no matter the occasion. Each of them felt her special love. She would proudly state in her beautiful southern drawl, "Awl of theez ah mine!" She loved unconditionally and will be sorely missed.



She is survived by her children, James Harold "Hal" Daughdrill, III (Vicki) of Atlanta, GA, Risha Daughdrill Hoover (David) of Huntsville, AL, and Gay Daughdrill Boyd of Memphis; her grandchildren, Meg Daughdrill Flowers (Brian), James Harold "Jim" Daughdrill, IV (Libby), Katie Hoover Cochran (Eric), John Hoover (Chelsea), Hal Boyd IV, and Battle Boyd; and her great-grandchildren, Grant Flowers, Stuart Flowers, James Daughdrill V, Worth Daughdrill, Walter Daughdrill, Brooks Cochran, Graham Cochran, Carter Cochran, Charlotte Hoover, and Connor Hoover.



She is also survived by her sister, Wally Hills (Tommy) of Atlanta; and her brother, Walter E. "Skip" Gay, Jr. (Sperrie) of Covington, KY. The extended Daughdrill family wishes to especially thank her devoted friend, soulmate, and long-time care giver Joyce Rollins, as well as Erma Stout and Brenda Pittman, who lovingly cared for her in her latter months.



Her funeral service will be held on August 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, preceded by a visitation at 10:00 AM in the Salmon Room at the Church. A reception will follow. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to McCallie School, 500 Dodds Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404; Rhodes College, 2000 North Parkway, Memphis, TN 38112; Trezevant Foundation, 177 N. Highland St, Memphis, TN 38111; or a charity of the donor's choice.



