DAS, Gloria Elaine
Ms. Gloria Elaine Das entered into rest January 27, 2022. Mass Celebration will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, 11 AM, Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2971 Butner Rd. SW, Atlanta. Interment South View Cemetery. Viewing Friday, February 4, 2022 from 9 AM to 6 PM. Family Visitation from 4 to 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
