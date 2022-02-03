Hamburger icon
Das, Gloria

2 hours ago

DAS, Gloria Elaine

Ms. Gloria Elaine Das entered into rest January 27, 2022. Mass Celebration will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, 11 AM, Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2971 Butner Rd. SW, Atlanta. Interment South View Cemetery. Viewing Friday, February 4, 2022 from 9 AM to 6 PM. Family Visitation from 4 to 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

