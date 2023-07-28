Darnell, Richard

DARNELL, Sr., Richard Henry

Richard Henry Darnell Sr., passed away on October 4, 2021. He was 62 years old. He is survived by his wife, Constance (Bell) Darnell of Kennesaw, Georgia, formerly of Woonsocket, RI; his daughter, Connie Belle Smith (husband, Justin) of Dallas, Georgia; and two sons, Richard H. Darnell Jr. (Leah) of Kennesaw, and Charles T. Darnell (Kiersten) also of Dallas; and two grandchildren. He was an accountant for over thirty years and was the owner of Tri-State Tax Service in Kennesaw. He was an avid supporter of the Green Bay Packers. After his death, he was brought to the Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, where he was cremated. In April of 2022, a memorial was held at the 1880 venue in Kennesaw. He was buried at the Tate Cemetery in Tate, Georgia next to his family members.

