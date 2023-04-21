DARIAN, Mary



Mary Darian, age 87, of Atlanta, Georgia, entered into rest on April 18, 2023. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 12 PM, New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1690 Melrose Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. A public viewing will be Saturday, from 9 AM-12 PM, at the church. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, Jonesboro Chapel.

