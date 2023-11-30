DARDEN, Clark Hollamon



Clark Hollamon Darden passed away on November 15, 2023. Clark was born in Atlanta on February 16, 1970, to Charles William Darden and the late Elizabeth Hamilton Darden. After graduating from Henderson High School in 1989, he got his degree at Reinhardt College in Waleska, Georgia and pursued his dream of a career in law enforcement. Clark served for many years as a patrolman or sheriff's deputy for several different institutions and jurisdictions, including Fulton County, Wesleyan College, Barnesville, Butts County, and Monroe County. More recently, he worked in private security.



Clark had a passion for helping and protecting those around him, even when he was off duty. He will be remembered as the family extrovert, who made friends wherever he went. He was also a proud Eagle Scout and a loving son and father. He was tireless in his efforts to bring joy into the lives of his parents in their final years. His friends will treasure memories of Clark's sense of humor and energetic dedication to keeping in touch.



Clark is survived by his father, Charles W. Darden of Lilburn, GA; his son, Hamilton Darden of Forsyth, GA; his fiancée, Nancy Sharpton of Rydal, GA; and siblings, Dan Darden (Tammie) of Kingston, GA, Amy Ownbey (Joe) of Tucker, GA, and Allen Darden (Diane) of Cumming, GA.



Services will be at 11:00 AM on November 25, 2023, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur. The family will receive guests at 10:00 AM in the Great Hall. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery.



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