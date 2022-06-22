ajc logo
Darby, William

Obituaries
JORDAN Jr., William

William "Bill" Jordan, Jr., passed away peacefully on June 18, 2022, in Canton, GA. Bill was born on December 24th, 1932 as an only child to Carl and Beurah Jordan. He attended high school in Union City, Tennessee, before moving out west to attend the University of Arizona, where he was active in the Kappa Sigma fraternity and ROTC. Known as Dad, Papa Bill, and Pop, Bill had a tremendous love for family, with ready hugs and a warm smile. He was a fantastic storyteller with a fun sense of humor. Bill had a successful 40-year career with Kaiser Aluminum before retiring at age 62. He and his wife Peggy were married for 63 years and had 4 children. Bill was an active member of Mt. Paran Church where he was an Elder and part of the Welcome/Care Team. Bill loved to lift others up and truly had a servant's heart. He became a Christian early in life and was a devoted and prayerful man. Bill loved spending time with his family and friends, supporting the Arizona Wildcats, playing golf at Atlanta Country Club, going on golf trips with his boys, watching sports, reading newspapers, and emails with family and friends throughout the country. Bill is survived by his wife Peggy and their 4 children, Jeff (Tami), Greg, Becky (David) and Andy, along with 14 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Mt Paran Church on Saturday, June 26 th at 3 PM. (2055 Mt. Paran Road, Atlanta, GA 30327.) In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Jordan Brain Tumor Initiative. (http://emory.convio.net/goto/beth_jordan ) Visitation - 6/23 Thursday evening 5:30-7:30 PM, Darby Funeral Home, 480 E Main Street, Canton, GA 30114. Burial - 6/24 Friday afternoon 1:00 PM, GA National Cemetery, Processional from Darby funeral home (12 PM.) Memorial Service - 6/25 Saturday 3:00 PM, Mount Paran Central Chapel, 2055 Mount Paran Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. (Visitation at 2:00 PM.) The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jordan family.

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

