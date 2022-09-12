ajc logo
X

Darby, Walter

ajc.com

Obituaries

DARBY, Walter

Walter C. Darby, beloved husband of Hollene Mashburn Darby, entered into eternal rest on September 7, 2022, at their home after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. Born to Walter C. Darby, Sr. and Grace Dodson Darby, on July 20, 1930, he grew up on a small family farm in South Fulton County, near Fairburn, GA. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, and was a graduate of Campbell High School, Fairburn, GA, where he played basketball and baseball.

Immediately after graduation he tried out for the St. Louis Browns at a camp at Gainesville, GA. Baseball was a lifelong passion. He had an encyclopedia brain for baseball statistics, personnel, and memorable plays. After failing to make the pro baseball roster, he attended UGA and West Georgia College.

He was employed for more than 40 years by Railroad Support Services f/k/a Southern Freight Association where he assisted in making freight rates for all the southeastern railroads. While at SFA, he played on a company baseball team in a fierce league of competitive teams funded by large corporations.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Walt loved all sports, especially baseball, but also came in from the dark side and loved the Dawgs, traveling, having visited all 50 states and state capitols as well as all Canadian provinces, good food with friends and family, a bit of Jack and Coke to accompany his meal, but mostly he loved his wife of 45-1/2 years. He loved music, from Blue Grass to Jazz and Opera. He was the go-to guy in his family and was always willing to lend a hand regardless of the circumstances.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry L. Darby and sister-in-law, Jane Mashburn Ingles. He is survived by his wife, Hollene Mashburn Darby; brother, David (Judy) Darby; sister-in-law Joyce Darby; nieces and nephews; and by his wife's family.

Visitation will be at Poole Funeral Home, 1970 Eagle Drive, Woodstock, GA, on Monday September 12, from 6:00-8:00 PM; funeral service at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 5323 Bells Ferry Road, Acworth, GA 30102, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM conducted by Revs. Elizabeth Milford and Sidney Gunter, and burial at Georgia National Cemetery on September 13 and 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Heritage Presbyterian Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Poole Funeral Home - Woodstock

1970 Eagle Drive

Woodstock, GA

30189

https://www.poolefuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners 4h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
6h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
5h ago
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on July 26, 2022. A six-member jury with several alternates in Connecticut will begin hearing evidence, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, on how much Jones should pay the families, since he already has been found liable for damages to them. The trial is expected to last about four weeks. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

Credit: Briana Sanchez

Trial set to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case
1h ago
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on July 26, 2022. A six-member jury with several alternates in Connecticut will begin hearing evidence, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, on how much Jones should pay the families, since he already has been found liable for damages to them. The trial is expected to last about four weeks. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

Credit: Briana Sanchez

Trial set to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case
1h ago
Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sack Saints quarterback Jameis Winston for a loss on third down during the second quarter Sunday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Saints
5h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Penelope, Barnett
Wynn, Geraldine
2h ago
Leavelle, Barbara
2h ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
12h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
18h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top