Daprano, William

DAPRANO, Sr., William



William "Bill" Lewis Daprano, Sr., 94, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away November 14, 2021. He was born on February 2, 1927, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Frank and Sara Elizabeth Daprano. Born and raised in the Atlanta area, Bill attended and graduated from Tech High School in Atlanta. Bill proudly served his country during WWII in the US Navy. He later left Atlanta to attend and graduate from Livingston State Teachers College in Livingston, Alabama, earning his bachelor's degree. Bill taught history and coached football at St. Joseph's Catholic High School. He left the teaching profession and became a successful homebuilder. After retirement, he went on to become an accomplished, record setting member of the Masters Division of the Atlanta Track Club. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, and his first wife, Judy Van Houten Daprano, Bill is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jeanne Russell Daprano; his son, William "Bill" Daprano, Jr., and his children, Tyler (Taylor) Daprano, Michael Daprano, and Joey Daprano; daughter, Christi Evans, and her children, Zach Gongola and Marie Gongola; and daughter, Judy Daprano, and her child, Kate Rachau as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, November 19, 2021, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. There will be a funeral mass on Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:00 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Fayetteville with Father Vu officiating. Interment will follow the service at Westminster Memorial Park, Peachtree City. Please go to Bill's obituary at mowells.com for the live stream link of the funeral mass. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

