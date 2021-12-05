DAPRANO, Jeanne



Jeanne Daprano was born September 16, 1936, and passed from this life on December 1, 2021, at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Daprano; her late husband, Eugene Hoagland; her parents, Marvin and Loine Russell of Massena, Iowa; her brother, Ray Russell of Las Vegas, NV; and her sister, Betty Kaelberer of Truman, MN. She leaves behind her brothers, Harrold and Bill Russell in Iowa. In addition to being remembered and celebrated by dozens of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, she was a parent to Tyryia Nguon (children Dalavy and Virak), Visith (Smantha) Nguon (children Will and Bella). She was a mentor, coach, teacher, and family member to scores of former students that still love and adore her. She also passes her baton to her church family, many friends, and running partners. Jeanne was a retired elementary school teacher from Long Beach, California and world-record-setting American masters track and field athlete. Jeanne had always been active on her Iowa farm or playing basketball in high school and college in Nebraska, she didn't take up running until she started jogging on the beach while working on her master's degree in California. She spent the majority of her career just keeping active with her third-grade class at Bret Harte Elementary School. She finally got serious about running competitively after turning 60. On July 21, 2012, she became the first woman over 75 to run under seven minutes in the mile run, with a time of 6:58.44. She was the 2012 USATF Masters Athlete of the Year. Jeanne set many world records in her running career and still holds the current world records in the W75 800 meters and the W75 mile record. Indoors she holds world records the W75 in the 400 meters, 800 meters, in addition to the mile. She also still holds 20 American records in both indoor and outdoor events ranging from 400 meters to the mile including several relay teams. She will be remembered most for her intense love for Jesus Christ and her desire to live her life for Him and to glorify Jesus in everything she did. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com.

