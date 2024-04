In Memoriam





Mrs. Leila Marie Willis Dennard(December 1, 1944 – April 15, 2023) and her husband of 47 years, Mr. Charles McKinley Dennard (May 17, 1944 – December 25, 2012), the family will make a donation to a giving organization in their memory. From your sons, other family, and friends, you are forever in my sunlight, forever in my moonlight, forever in our hearts.Love, Michael and Edward

