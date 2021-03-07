DANIELSON, Betty



Betty B. Danielson, 99, of Sandy Springs, died March 3, 2021. Betty was an avid golfer and was a member of The Cherokee Town and Country Club since 1972. She was very active with PEO, The Salvation Army and the Cherokee Lady Chiefs. Betty was a loving mother, doting grandmother, a kind and generous friend who touched many lives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Danielson and son, Bruce L. Danielson. She is survived by her daughter, Eileen Christensen (Murray Pastko); son, Richard A. Danielson (Sally); daughter-in-law, Claire Danielson; grandchildren, Erik Danielson, Leslie Vona, Anya Danielson, Nels Danielson; and great-grandchildren, Jerimiah Danielson, Nathanael Danielson, Sydney Vona. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Atlanta USO www.georgia.uso.org or to the Winship Cancer Institute www.winshipcancer.emory.edu. Private funeral services were held on March 5, 2021.



