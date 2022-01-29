Daniels, Harriet

DANIELS (VOGEL), Harriet



Harriet Joy Daniels, 94, of Marietta, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 27. She was preceded in death by husband, Irving Daniels and son, Craig Daniels. Survivors include daughters, Loie Wolkis and Ilene Daniels; granddaughters, Amy Wolkis, Melissa Dubernard and Sarah Daniels; brother, Clifford Vogel. Born in the Bronx, New York, she enjoyed being a hat model as a young woman in NYC as well as a legal secretary. She had a love of all types of art which was expressed in her many beautiful paintings and one-of-a kind creative projects. She had an endless imagination allowing her to take an ordinary object and turn it into something extraordinary. One such project was to create large cardboard cut -out children, colorfully dressed that were displayed on the walls of the Margaret Mitchell Elementary School in Atlanta. Her original idea and design of "Splashettes", a stylish and attractive floral head covering for the bouffant hair styles of the 1960's kept your hairdo dry and intact while swimming. They were sold at both Stern's Boutique in Buckhead and Rich's Department Stores. Everyone in our Buckhead Cherokee Forest neighborhood knew where we lived by the intricately tiled mailbox which mimicked the image of our house. She will be remembered for her many artistic talents, creative mind, quick wit, and wonderful sense of humor. Graveside services will be held at Arlington Cemetery, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs on Sunday, January 30 at 3:00 PM officiated by Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of Temple Kol Emeth. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Caring Committee at Temple Kol Emeth, Marietta, GA. Details available at: ww.dresslersjewishfunerals.com. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

