DANIELS, Betty Shannon



Betty Shannon Daniels age 93, passed away on November 7, 2023.



Betty was born on April 28,1930 in Atlanta, Georgia to parents Annie Louise Huffman and William Thomas Shannon. She attended Atlanta Public schools and had a wonderful 45-year career in Nursing. She worked as a public health Nurse and a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Psychiatric Nursing and for 15 of those years she also taught at Emory. Betty graduated from Emory School of Nursing, and then obtained a BSN from the Medical College School of Nursing in Augusta and a MN from Emory. After working as head nurse in a cardiology unit, Betty joined the US Navy and served as a nurse in Pensacola, FL.



For her outstanding work in the cause of mental health, Betty was selected to work on the Governor's Commission on Mental Health under Carl Sanders.



Betty served as President of the Georgia Nursing Association; President of the Atlanta Women's Club and as the President of the Residents Board at Clairmont Place.



She was a much-loved Aunt and grandmother who was known as G'Mama. She was always making plans for her niece and grandchildren to take them to special events and places.



Betty loved to travel and visited over 62 countries in her lifetime.



Betty was predeceased by her mother and father; her brother, Bill Shannon and wife, Jean and their son, Craig ;and her brother, Bobby Shannon and his wife, Mel, and their children Dorothy, Bobby and Tommy.



Betty is survived by her niece, Lynn Shannon Reaves (daughter of Bill and Jean Shannon), great-niece, Emily Greene Carlile; and great-great-nephew, Collin David Carlile; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.



Betty is also survived by her stepsons, Charles Daniels (Linda) and Alan Daniels (Jeanne); and her grandchildren, Eb Joseph (Sarah), Sarah (husband and daughter Bjay and Charlotte), Marion (Teja), Asa and Alex (Andrea) and Becca (Jeff).



Betty's burial service was held for the immediate family on November 11, 2023.



There will be a memorial service/ celebration of life on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 at Clairmont Place 1800 Clairmont Lake, Decatur, GA 30033. All are welcome to come and share their memories.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made through contributions to the Alzheimer's Association 41 Perimeter Center E # 550, Atlanta, Ga. 30346.



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