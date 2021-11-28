DANIEL, William R.



William (Red) R. Daniel, M.D., F.A.C.S., passed away peacefully November 19, 2021 in Atlantic Beach, FL in the care of his family. He was born December 16, 1924, the son of Dr. Eugene L. Daniel and Alpha Green Daniel in Atlanta, Georgia, attended public schools there, graduating from Boys High School in 1942. He received his pre medical education at Emory University and his medical education at the Medical College of Georgia, graduating in 1948. In college he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and Phi Chi fraternity in medical school. His post-graduate education was continued at University Hospital at the Medical College of Alabama with an internship and a year of pathology residency.



Following two years as a medical officer in the U.S. Navy, he performed a three-year fellowship in general surgery at Scott and White Clinic in Texas and completed his training in urology at Orlando Regional Medical Center. He always felt a deep sense of gratitude and loyalty to the U.S. Navy for its support of his education.



He entered active practice in what became the Urology Associates of Orlando in 1957, retiring in 1991. During this period he became a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a diplomat of the American Board of Urology. Her served as chairman of the Urology Department and as president of the staff of Orange Memorial Hospital. He held memberships in the Orange County Medical Society, the Florida Medical Society and the American Medical Association in addition to the Florida Urological Association and the American Urological Association. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Country Club of Orlando.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Alpha D. Gilbert, Eugene L. Daniel Jr., and Albert G. Daniel, and the love of his life, Betty Maxwell Daniel, whom he married in 1950. William is survived his three children, Carol D. Hughes (Skip), William R. Daniel Jr., and Elizabeth D. Daniel and grandchildren Elizabeth Hughes, Sarah Hughes and William Daniel III.



An avid reader, he was particularly interested in military history. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf (though he was a terrible golfer.)



The family wishes to thank Fleet Landing and Community Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care or the charity of your choice.

