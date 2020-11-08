Daniel, Thomas

DANIEL, Jr., Thomas F.



In Loving Memory



Thomas Farris Daniel, Jr., a native of Atlanta, Georgia and resident of Castro Valley, California peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Celebration of Life for Thomas will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314 at 1:00 PM; Reverend Anthony A. W. Motley, Officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. The body will lie instate one hour before the service on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19, the service is for immediate family and will be streamed online: mbfh.com. The cortege will assemble at 190 Hutchinson Street, NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30307 #B at 12 noon. Thomas was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He was an astute businessman, investor, coach and photographer. As a resident of California for 30+ years, Thomas enjoyed attending services and programs at Three Crosses Neighborhood Church making this his spiritual home away from home. An avid lover of sports, Thomas coached several softball and soccer teams throughout the Bay Area. It was through his love of coaching which exposed one of his true passions of coaching and motivating kids to always strive to be better. For 20 years, Thomas coached and motivated the Super Fireballs Soccer Team, Purple Lightening Softball Team, The Ravens and Bay Oaks Bombers Soccer Teams and led them to win several championships. In addition to his coaching, Thomas enjoyed cycling and had a true passion for architecture. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Computer Science from Georgia State University in Atlanta Georgia. Later, he received his Master's in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from California State University, Hayward. A life-long learner, Thomas received a Certificate of Strategic Management from Harvard University, a Specialty Certificate for Construction Management from California State University, Hayward as well as being LEED accredited. His career experience afforded him many opportunities to manage many developments and projects throughout California. He owned and managed DMS, Daniel Management Services, for 19 years. In 2013, he joined Ridge Capital Investors where he was a Principal and led the firm's development, construction and major repositioning efforts. For seven years, Thomas led the firm's construction practice with his 26 years of experience managing pre-construction, construction and post-occupancy phases of office, industrial, residential, mixed-use and infrastructure projects totaling approximately 2.9 million square feet. To his credit, Thomas worked hard so he could play hard and he did both up until his passing.Thomas LOVED and was LOVED by so many! He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 29 years Andrea L. Daniel of California; beautiful daughters, Ryan and Taylor Daniel of California; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, Godparents, Godsister, in-laws, and friends. A public viewing will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel from 4:00PM - 6:00PM



