DANIEL, Susan



Susan Colvin Daniel, 63, of Duluth, passed away on June 22, 2022, at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, following a brief illness. Her mother and sisters were by her side.



Susan was born in Atlanta on September 21, 1958, the oldest daughter of the late Robert Strickland and Evelyn Merrill Daniel. She graduated from Taylor County High School in Perry, FL, and Georgia Southern College.



She spent her adult life in Atlanta, where she worked in retail for department stores, Belk and Parisian, for many years.



Susan is survived by her mother, Evelyn Merrill Daniel of Perry; her sisters, Elizabeth Daniel (Steven Weingarten) of Brooklyn, NY, and Helen Kesterton (David) of Atlanta; nephews, Will Kesterton, Beau Kesterton, and Chaz Weingarten; and niece, Mia Weingarten. She was predeceased by her father, Robert Strickland Daniel.



A service and celebration of her life was held in Atlanta at the home of her sister, Helen Kesterton, on June 25, 2022.



Donations in her memory may be made to Gwinnett County Public Library Foundation (https://www.gwinnettpl.org/foundation/donate-now/support-children-programs/), or the Turner Syndrome Foundation (https://turnersyndromefoundation.org/become-supporter/give-now/)



