DANIEL, Sharon



Sharon Darlene Daniel passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Born on August 8, 1949, to the late Rev. Salonia B. and Mrs. Ella Mae Daniel, Darlene was a proud native of Eatonton, GA. She is survived by her two children, Hajji Glover (Boston, MA) and Ravii Glover (Greenville, SC); her four grandchildren, Ashton, Hajji Jr., Miles, and Ella who adored their "Dearie"; and her four sisters, Gayle "Bonnie" Hornes and Marcia Crawford (Eatonton, GA), Chantelle Cleveland (Gray, GA) and Alveta Haynes (Boston, MA) with whom she shared a lifelong, unbreakable bond.



The Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Sharon Darlene Daniel, Saturday, October 7, 2023, 1:00 PM at The Plaza Arts Center, 305 N. Madison Avenue, Eatonton, GA 31024.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded:



In Memory of Sharon Darlene Daniel, Class of 1971,Spelman College, Division of Institutional Advancement, 350 Spelman Lane, Box 1303, Atlanta, GA 30314-4399.



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