DANIEL, Ruby L. Mrs. Ruby L. Daniel passed on October 9, 2020. A private service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 12:00 Noon - 8:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30311. 404-691-3810.