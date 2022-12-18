ajc logo
Daniel, Joe

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DANIEL, Joe L.

Mr. Joe L. Daniel of Fayetteville, Georgia passed on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM from Beulah Baptist Church, 167 Griffin St., NW, Atlanta, Georgia. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held on Sunday, December 18, in our Chapel from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Mr. Joe L. Daniel will be placed in state at 9:00 AM until hour of service. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the resident the day of service at 10:00 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

