DANIEL, Georgia M.

December 22, 1950- July 9, 2023

Georgia M. Daniel, 72, passed on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Columbia Drive United Methodist Church, 2067 Columbia Dr., Decatur, GA 30032. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Gregory B. Levett South Dekalb Chapel from12-8 PM. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

