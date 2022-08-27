Daniel, Eloise

DANIEL, EloiseMrs. Eloise Daniel of Atlanta, passed away on August 23, 2022. Plans Later. 404-349-3000, mbfh.com. Sign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksThe Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe 17h agoJurors convict Fayetteville man of murder for killing stepchild’s father4h agoWhite House calls out Republicans who blast debt cancellation but had PPP loans10h agoHere’s how Georgia Tech’s football season will play out8h agoHere’s how Georgia Tech’s football season will play out8h agoSpecial Olympics teen advances to UK weightlifting championships 18h agoThe LatestSpencer, AmandaPrice, Rosalyn1h agoRivers, Minnie1h agoFeaturedCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCWeek 2 high school football scoreboard4h agoWhat do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?17h agoGeorgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet19h ago