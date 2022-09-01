ajc logo
X

Daniel, Eloise

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DANIEL, Eloise

It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the home-going of our beloved mother and family matriarch, Eloise Williams Daniel, 91, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Madison Daniel; and her son, Gary Bernard Daniel. She yet leaves to celebrate her life, 9 children: Alexis Albrittian-Matthews (Theodore, Jr.), Valerie Walker-Jones (Marcus), Hatim Madyun (Jana), Harun Abuwi Madyun (Zakiyyah - deceased), Vicki Freeman (Anthony), Connie Daniel-Siler (Bernard), SilVano Terrell (Randy-deceased), Angelo Daniel (Tina), James Madison Daniel, II (Rohonda).

The celebration of life ceremony will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331. Interment will immediately follow at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Abrams, Warnock to team up after questions of ticket unity 19h ago
Ronald Acuna: Knee feels ‘terrible,’ but will continue playing through it
2h ago
Whistleblower lawsuit against Fulton DA claims misuse of funds
12h ago
CONFIRMED: Wellstar to close Atlanta Medical Center
5h ago
CONFIRMED: Wellstar to close Atlanta Medical Center
5h ago
Marietta High principal takes new job; district names interim leader
5h ago
The Latest
Martin, Donald
2h ago
Mize, Jan
2h ago
Poling, Thomas
2h ago
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top