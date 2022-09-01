DANIEL, Eloise



It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the home-going of our beloved mother and family matriarch, Eloise Williams Daniel, 91, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Madison Daniel; and her son, Gary Bernard Daniel. She yet leaves to celebrate her life, 9 children: Alexis Albrittian-Matthews (Theodore, Jr.), Valerie Walker-Jones (Marcus), Hatim Madyun (Jana), Harun Abuwi Madyun (Zakiyyah - deceased), Vicki Freeman (Anthony), Connie Daniel-Siler (Bernard), SilVano Terrell (Randy-deceased), Angelo Daniel (Tina), James Madison Daniel, II (Rohonda).



The celebration of life ceremony will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331. Interment will immediately follow at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314.



