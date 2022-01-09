DANIEL, Charles Leslie



A Celebration of Life service for Charles Leslie Daniel will be held on January 22, 2022, at the Pristine Chapel, 7541 Mt. Zion Blvd., Jonesboro, GA 30326 at 10:30 AM. Charles was born on September 11, 1946, to Walter and June Daniel in Greenevile, Tennessee. He grew up in Maryville where he was outstanding in sports. His career in Georgia included nearly 50 years with MARTA, starting at 21 years of age as a bus driver with Atlanta Transit and ending his career with varied positions, including Planning. He was a loving husband, father and big brother. His constant smile uplifted all who came in contact with him, his positive attitude and smile carried him and his family through the adversities that he faced. His personal physician commented that "he was a force to be reckoned with". He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Brenda, three children, Randy (Deana), Ken, Jamie (Virgil), and five stepchildren, Del (Simone), Don, Daryl (Amy), Daree (Jeff), and Delane (Jamie), Fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. This blended family was a loving success due to his love and amazing positive presence. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580



