Daniel, Burrell

DANIEL, Sr., Burrell
Burrell Daniel, Sr., age 80, of Lithonia, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association in Mr. Burrell Daniel Sr.'s name. Services entrusted to Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-South Dekalb Chapel, (404) 241-5656.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
