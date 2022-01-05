Daniel, Burrell

Hamburger icon
DANIEL, Sr., Burrell

Burrell Daniel, Sr., age 80, of Lithonia, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association in Mr. Burrell Daniel Sr.'s name. Services entrusted to Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-South Dekalb Chapel, (404) 241-5656.

