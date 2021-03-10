DANCY, Mary Margaret Turner



Mary Margaret Turner Dancy passed to the Church Triumphant March 1, 2021 in Marietta, GA.



Mary Margaret "MM" was born in Franklin, TN, on April 10, 1935. She and her family lived several years in Madison, GA before moving to Bradenton, FL. MM attended Wesleyan College in Macon, GA and met her husband, Bob on a blind date at a GA Tech football game. The two were married on June 25, 1957 and remained together until Bob's passing in 2015. The two spent their early married life moving from Princeton, NJ to Los Angeles, CA to West Allis, WI following Bob's career at Allis-Chalmers. MM and Bob spent more than 25 years in Brookfield, WI before moving to Farmington Hills, MI and then retiring to Keowee Key, SC.



MM maintained several hobbies throughout her life, including sewing and volunteer work. Through the years, she served as room parent and scout troop leader for both her children. She taught reading in an elementary enrichment program. She volunteered at nursing homes and hospice care facilities for many years. MM was an avid quilter in her retirement years, and enjoyed putting educational programs together for her women's group, PEO.



Mrs. Dancy is survived by her daughter, Jean Dancy Jones (Jason); grandson, Oliver Byron Jones; and nephew, Lee Turner (Kathy). She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Campbell Dancy, Jr. and son, Robert Byron Dancy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the CDC for Coronovirus needs. http://www.cdcfoundation.org/programs/coronavirus-needs.



A celebration of MM's life will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11 o'clock at Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075. Masks are requested and social distancing will be observed. The service will be livestreamed via Facebook for those unable to attend.



