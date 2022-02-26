Dame, Thomas

Dame III, Thomas Elliott



A "real" man who owned his uniqueness and never let the "old man" in.



Ted died at his 51-year residence in Dunwoody on February 23 in the loving arms of his 22-year daughter, Claire Elise Dame and his wife, Cynthia Caubarreaux Dame. He was 78 years old when he transitioned to his heavenly home.



A visitation for Ted will be held Sunday, February 27 from 4:00-6:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road Ne, Atlanta, GA 30319. A funeral service will occur Monday, February 28 at 10:00 AM at Crossroads Baptist Church, 4805 Tilly Mill Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30360. A committal service will occur Wednesday, March 2 at 3:00 PM at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery, 759 US-51, Madison, MS 39110.



Born in Granada, Mississippi, Ted grew up in a home where life was arranged around family and the church. It is in this environment that he developed a lifetime love for hymns and songs with lyrics that symbolized deep spiritual meanings. He used this venue (in his strong deep masculine voice) to communicate intimate feelings, sentiments and life lessons to his wife from the day of their first meeting and to his daughter from the day she was born until just a day before his passing.



Ted was a self-made man who overcame difficult life obstacles to start a drywall supply business, Maverick Materials, Inc., a subsidiary of Gypsum Management Supply (GMS), in the recession period of 1973 to being celebrated just 5 years later as one of the largest gypsum wallboard suppliers in the country. Weyerhaeuser Company, just one of his several gypsum plant suppliers, sent a train across country to Ted's Lithonia, GA location, draped with a banner identifying Maverick Materials Inc. as having purchased the 100 millionth foot of gypsum wallboard. He was and is a legend in this industry.



His leadership style was unique and unquestionable. He led with a tenacious spirit, integrity and always by example. His generous donations were anonymous, and invested generous amounts of time in persons from all walks of life to afford them an opportunity to live up to their potential – both professionally and spiritually. His reward was seeing their success.



