Daly, Dolores

DALY (MILES), Dolores "Dee"



Dolores Miles Daly (Dee) of Atlanta, GA, died August 9, 2023, at Emory Midtown Hospital. She was 76.



Dee is survived by her husband of 30 years, Philip G. Mazzara; and her daughters with Michael Terrence Daly, Jessica Daly Sbragia and grandson, William Augustine Sbragia of Pleasanton, CA; Alison Lewis Daly and husband, Stephen Lantz of Washington, DC; Elizabeth Daly Alexander, and husband, Mark Alexander of Atlanta, GA. Dee is also survived by two brothers, Gregory Carlton Miles of Atlanta, GA, and Christopher William Miles of Los Angeles, CA.



Additionally, she is survived by Philip Mazzara's three children and three grandchildren, Amy Mazzara Berryman and her husband, Stevie Berryman and their children, Porter and Sophia Berryman of Atlanta; Philip T. Mazzara and his daughter, Madalyn P. Mazzara of Menlo Park, CA; and Anthony J. Mazzara of Atlanta.



Dee was predeceased by her parents, Monta Rae Berrong and Grady Miles; and siblings, Michael Miles and Sandra Miles Smith, all of Atlanta, GA.



Dee was a native of Atlanta, GA, where she lived for 60 years before moving to Philadelphia, PA, and to Washington, DC. She worked at Emory University for 20 years before leaving her position as Director of Development for Emory's Goizueta Business School. Dee's hobbies included reading and collecting books, piano, painting and running. She ran the Marine Corps Marathon in 1981. Dee was involved with many volunteer organizations in Atlanta, and most recently she volunteered with the Smithsonian National Zoo's Bird Behavior Watch program and as a docent for the Library of Congress in Washington, DC.



The burial will be in Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Emory University's Goizueta Business School Fund for Excellence. Checks may be made out to Emory University and mailed to Emory University, Office of Gift Accounting, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 2400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Please note that the gift is in memory of Dee Daly on the memo line or when making an online donation at https://together.emory.edu/GBSFFE23.



