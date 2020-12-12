Dalton, James

DALTON, Jr., James Robert



James R. Dalton Jr. "Bob", 76, of Woodstock, Georgia went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9th, 2020. He was born on November 8th, 1944 in Atlanta, Georgia and was the son of James R. Dalton Sr. and Lucy LeBaron. He is proceeded in death by his father, mother, and sister Elizabeth "Libby" Conn. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lois Dalton, daughter Michelle Torson, son-in-law Philip Torson, grandchildren Madison and Chandler Torson, sister Judy Lewis and nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

