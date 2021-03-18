Dalrymple, Monalea

DALRYMPLE (COOPER), Monalea Viola



Mrs. Monalea Viola Cooper Dalrymple, 93, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. Monalea Viola Cooper Dalrymple was born in Claysville, Pennsylvania on August 6, 1927 to the late Lawrence Bryant Cooper and his wife, Ethel Marie (Miller) Cooper.



After hearing a nurse speak to the assembly during her senior year of high school, Monalea thought that nursing might be something she would like to do and, after taking a test for nurses' training at Allegheny Nursing School in Pittsburgh, she decided it was her calling. Upon graduating nursing school she applied to a new plant coming to Pittsburgh; Fisher Body General Motors Plant, and was the first nurse hired for the job. Her passion of caring for and helping others remained throughout her life.



Monalea was introduced to her future husband by her uncle on February 10, 1950, when he was invited over for dinner. Gordon B. Dalrymple was working his first job as a civil engineer in Pittsburgh. They were married during one of the biggest snowstorms Pittsburgh had seen at her grandmother's home on December 23, 1950.



In March of 1951, Gordon and Monalea moved to Atlanta where they built their life and a loving family together for over 60 years until Gordon's death in 2013.



Monalea and Gordon attended Sandy Springs Christian Church and were very supportive of and involved with serving in the Disciples of Christ Church. Monalea's strong faith and giving spirit, instilled in her by her parents, were revered by her friends and family.



Monalea moved to Milledgeville, Georgia in April of 2019 where she was loved and doted on by many caregivers, health care providers and family. She made a unique impression on each person she encountered and her beauty and contagious smile will be missed.



Her survivors include her four boys; Randy (Collene), Gary, Mark (Janis) & Tim (Shayne), seven grandchildren; Angie (Philip) Martin, George (Denise), Sara (Paul) Linville, Hannah, Rachel (James) Pitts, John (Suzanne) & Mark, 10 great-grandchildren, her sister, Grace Cota and nieces.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please make contributions to your favorite charity.



