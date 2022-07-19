DALE, Vivian "Eloise" Goss



Vivian "Eloise" Goss Dale passed away on Sunday, July 17, at Johns Creek Senior Living Center. Eloise was preceded in death by Ed Dale, her husband of 63 years. She was born in Rome, Georgia on September 1, 1927. After marriage, Eloise and Ed lived many years in Savannah where both of their children were born and raised. She was an active member of Bull Street Baptist Church, a member of the church choir and handbell choir. Savannah always had a special place in her heart. Eloise and Ed returned to Atlanta to live in the late 1980s where she enjoyed working at the Baptist Book Store and SunTrust bank. Eloise was a member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and worked in the church library. Among her many talents and gifts, she loved to cook, play bridge and spend time with friends and family.



She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Edward) Wilkes who lives in Lexington, South Carolina; her grandson, Bruce (Amy) Wilkes; and her great-granddaughter, Amberly; her grandson, Charles (Kate) Wilkes; and her great-grandchildren, Abel and Miriam; her son, Billy (Beth) Dale who lives in Johns Creek; her grandson, Jake (Jason Liptak) Dale; and her great-grandchildren, Walker and Sophie; her grandson, Jordan (Adriana) Dale; and her great-grandchildren, Catalina and Sebastian; and her grandson, Jeremy Dale.



The family will receive friends at Patterson's Funeral Home located at 4550 Peachtree Road, NE on Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11:00 at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW in Sandy Springs.



