ajc logo
X

Dale, Vivian

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DALE, Vivian "Eloise" Goss

Vivian "Eloise" Goss Dale passed away on Sunday, July 17, at Johns Creek Senior Living Center. Eloise was preceded in death by Ed Dale, her husband of 63 years. She was born in Rome, Georgia on September 1, 1927. After marriage, Eloise and Ed lived many years in Savannah where both of their children were born and raised. She was an active member of Bull Street Baptist Church, a member of the church choir and handbell choir. Savannah always had a special place in her heart. Eloise and Ed returned to Atlanta to live in the late 1980s where she enjoyed working at the Baptist Book Store and SunTrust bank. Eloise was a member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and worked in the church library. Among her many talents and gifts, she loved to cook, play bridge and spend time with friends and family.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Edward) Wilkes who lives in Lexington, South Carolina; her grandson, Bruce (Amy) Wilkes; and her great-granddaughter, Amberly; her grandson, Charles (Kate) Wilkes; and her great-grandchildren, Abel and Miriam; her son, Billy (Beth) Dale who lives in Johns Creek; her grandson, Jake (Jason Liptak) Dale; and her great-grandchildren, Walker and Sophie; her grandson, Jordan (Adriana) Dale; and her great-grandchildren, Catalina and Sebastian; and her grandson, Jeremy Dale.

The family will receive friends at Patterson's Funeral Home located at 4550 Peachtree Road, NE on Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11:00 at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW in Sandy Springs.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car9h ago
McDonough police searching for man accused of robbing bank disguised as woman
8h ago
Ronald Acuña defeated by Pete Alonso in first round of Home Run Derby
4h ago
US beats Canada for W Championship title, '24 Olympic berth
1h ago
US beats Canada for W Championship title, '24 Olympic berth
1h ago
Electric motorcycles flood Havana amid diesel shortages
1h ago
The Latest
Ledford, Edwin
Iles, James
1h ago
Jacobs, Eleanor
1h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top