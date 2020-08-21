DALE, John Wyeth John Wyeth Dale, 67, left this world on August 17, 2020 in Atlanta, GA at his home with the love of his life by his side. Born in St. Joseph Missouri, he moved to Atlanta as a professional photographer after graduating from Kansas City Art Institute. Lifelong friends would always remain close. John's passion for music showed in his ability to create songs that told stories. He created music that touched the soul. He loved swimming in the ocean, playing with his dogs, hiking in the mountains, creating a gourmet meal and watching the sunset with a good drink. John's legacy continues in the love he gave and received from others. Donations can be made to Atlanta Lab Rescue in John's memory in remembrance of his beloved Bailey.

