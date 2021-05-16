<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689853-01_0_USMarines.eps_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689853-01_0_USMarines.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DALE, John<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mr. John "Jack" Lowell Dale, age 97 of Ellijay, passed away on Saturday May 1st, 2021.<br/><br/>Mr. Dale was born on February 8th, 1924 to the late Roy Alexander Dale and Minnie Zoe Boxwell Dale. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Louise and by a son, Stephen Gregory Dale. Mr. Dale was the youngest of 7 brothers, 5 of which served during WWII. Mr. Dale was a Retired Marine 1st Sgt., having served during WWII, Korea, and two tours in Vietnam. After retirement from the Marine Corp, Mr. Dale opened his first franchise of Jack the Stripper, a furniture stripping operation in 1970 in Decatur, Ga. After moving to Ellijay in 1979, he opened Jack's Country Shop. He was a "hell of a pie maker". He also served as past president of Cartecay Optimist Club and North GA Shrine Club.<br/><br/>He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and John Ferris; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Diane Dale; daughter-in-law, Debra Dale; four grandchildren, Michael Dale, Ben Ferris, Samantha Dale, and Johnathan Jackson; several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.<br/><br/>Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 19th at 2 PM from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday May 18th from 4 PM until 8 PM at the funeral home. Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements</font><br/>