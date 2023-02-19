Dakin, Dawn

DAKIN (COMBELLICK), Dawn Ariel



Dawn Ariel Combellick Dakin, age 87, of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 13, 2023. She was born in Galena, Missouri, to Karen Margaret Bostrup Combellick, a registered nurse, and William Francis Combellick, a school principal. A year later the family moved back home to North Dakota, where Dawn spent her childhood, attended Fargo High School and graduated from Ellendale High School.



Dawn went on to attend college at Asbury College (University), Wilmore, Kentucky, where she earned a BA in psychology and met and married Harold Dickey Dakin, her loving husband of 67 years. After college, Dawn worked in child welfare in Dayton, Ohio, before staying at home with her children for 10 years. The family relocated to Roswell, Georgia, where she began a career in education, teaching at Roswell First Baptist kindergarten and then, for 25 years, in Cobb County as an elementary school teacher, teacher of gifted students, and a school counselor. She retired from Mt. Bethel Elementary. Dawn earned three degrees in education: a M. Ed, a M. Science in Community Counseling, and a Specialist in Ed. in School Counseling, all from Georgia State University.



Dawn was a Christian who served as a leader in the Methodist churches near where she lived, chairing committees and teaching or leading Sunday school and Bible studies. For much of her life, she sang in the church choir, often singing soprano solos. She became a Rainbows facilitator and started the grief program for children at Roswell United Methodist Church and in the school system. She enjoyed painting and was one of the organizing members of the Roswell Arts Alliance, serving as vice-president. Dawn also loved gardening and was a master gardener. She was an accomplished seamstress who designed clothes for herself and her children, as well as drapery and upholstery for the home. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and did so extensively around the world. Above all, Dawn was a devoted wife, mother and Nana to her four grandsons.



Dawn is survived by her husband, Harold Dakin; and their children: Stephanie Hoeflin, Murphy, NC, Stanley Dakin (Annie), Canton, GA, Rev. Jennifer Andone (Rev. Herzen), Woodstock, GA; grandsons, Daniel Dakin, Dakin (Sage) Andone, Alexander Dakin and Dylan Andone; sister-in-law, Faith Anderson, Winter Haven, FL; brother-in-law, Rev. Ronald Thompson, Eaton Rapids, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John Combellick; and sisters-in-law, Dawn Bondarenko and Hope Thompson.



A Memorial Service will be held at Midway United Methodist Church, Alpharetta, at 11 AM, Monday, Feb. 27, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Legacy Fund at Midway UMC, 5025 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta, GA, 30004.



