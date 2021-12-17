DAILEY, Mary



Mary Hilda Dailey, 97, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 in Canton, GA. Miss Dailey, a longtime resident of Rome, GA and Blacksburg, VA was born in Henry County, GA. She was the daughter of Rev. Sam A. Dailey and Mary Hilda Woodward Dailey. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert S. Dailey. She is survived by her longtime friend Dr. Jane Wentworth of Rome, GA. In addition, she is survived by her nieces, Katherine D. Block (Craig) of Canton, GA, Susan D. Harris of Sioux City, Iowa; nephews, Dan C. Dailey (Mary Beth) of Cumming, GA and John W. Dailey (Ann Marie) of Fort Meyers, FL; great-nieces, Leah Yarbrough and Alexis Block; great-nephews Christopher, Austin, Andrew and Jack Dailey, and Isaiah Block; great-grandnephew, Wyatt Yarbrough.



She attended Lagrange College and later the University of Georgia where she received a BS degree in Home Economics. She earned her MS in Home Management and Family Economics from Cornell University. During her 33-year career with Georgia Cooperative Extension Service she served in Haralson, Gordon, Polk and Spalding Counties. She also served as Extension Home Management Specialist at the University of Georgia, West Virginia University and Virginia Polytech Institute and State University (VT). She assisted Extension Agents in developing local county programs in family finance for adults and 4-H members. She received the National Home Demonstration Agents Associations Distinguished Service award while employed in Spalding Co. She also held memberships in the American Home Economics Association and the National Retired Federal Employees Association.



Through her avid interest in hand weaving, she taught weaving to over 300 students through classes and workshops. She organized the New River Handweavers Guild in Blacksburg, VA. She enjoyed attending conferences on weaving throughout the United States and spent time weaving at the Art center in Helsinki, Finland.



She had been an active member of the Cave Springs United Methodist Church in Cave Springs, GA. Grave side services will be held Sunday, December 19 at 3 PM at Flippen United Methodist Church Cemetery in Henry County with Rev. Robin Lindsey and Rev. John A. Page officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Cave Spring United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 305, Cave Spring, GA 30124 or to the Mary Hilda Dailey Scholarship Fund for Minister's Children, C/O LaGrange College, 601 Broad St, LaGrange, GA 30240.



