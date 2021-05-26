DAILEY, Lawrence H.



Lawrence H. Dailey, 99, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed peacefully on May 20, 2021.



Lawrence had a 42-year career with Nabisco, retiring in 1983 as Manager of Nabisco's Southeast Distribution Center. He proudly served his country in the US Army and is a veteran of World War II. He is a decades-long member of College Park Second Baptist Church, now McDonough Road Baptist. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 30, 2021, 3:00 to 5:00 PM, at Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville. A service to honor Lawrence's life will be held in the Mowell Chapel on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 11:00 AM. Please visit www.mowells.com for additional details.

