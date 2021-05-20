DAILEY, Alyce Lois Mahaffey Harris Alyce Lois Mahaffey Harris Dailey, 75, of Dacula,GA, passed away May 12, 2021. Services will be held Saturday, May 22, with a Visitation from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM followed by Memorial Service at Bill Head Funeral Duluth Chapel with Dr. Willie F. Goodman Jr. officiating. Alyce was a native of Gwinnett County and a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Roy Lee Dailey and children; sons, Judge Rodney Harris and Stephen Harris, Daughters, Yolande (Kevin)Harris-Hare, Lori (Roosevelt) Brown, special daughter, Christina (Tony) Wells, 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and many cousins, and friends.



