DAHLENBURG, Carole Ann



Carole A. Dahlenburg of Suwanee, age 86, went to be with the Lord on March 24. Carole graduated from West Rockford high school in Rockford, IL and the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. Life moved her family several times and homes included the Chicago area, New Jersey and Richmond, Virginia. Carole was an avowed Illini, a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and loved watching baseball and tennis, was an accomplished bridge player, club-champion golfer, loved to cook and taking care of those she loved and loved her. A life-long member of various presbyterian churches, one of her greatest pleasures was involvement in church bell choirs. She spent many hours over the years volunteering at New Jersey, Richmond and Northside-Forsyth hospitals. Carole is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lyle, daughters Katherine (Alpharetta, GA) Jane (Maumelle, AR) and son William (St. Augustine, FL), daughter-in-law Marla, grandchildren Joel, Tyler and Nicole, granddaughters-in-law Marie and Brittany and great-grandson David. Her family is comforted by knowing she is in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

