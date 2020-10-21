D'ARCY, Gerald Edward "Jerry"



Gerald Edward D'Arcy (Jerry) passed away peacefully in his home after an ongoing battle with cancer. He was 80 years old (1940-2020) and died in Conyers, Georgia on October 15. The son of John Leonard and Patricia Welch D'Arcy, he was born in Buffalo, New York, the sixth of nine children. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Johnette, daughter Mary Catherine (spouse Michael Ramos), son John, and grandsons Nathan, Garrett, and Jacob Ramos; siblings Jack, Brian, Alison and Tricia. His siblings Suzanne, Joan, Kevin and Charles preceded him in death.



Jerry graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1958 and shortly after entered the U.S Army. He served the majority of his time in Germany. At the conclusion of his military service, he returned to NY and attended and graduated from Buffalo State University. He worked for Aetna Life and Casualty Company in NY and was subsequently transferred to Georgia. He ultimately became Health and Welfare Administrator for an international labor union.



His family was the center of his life. He coached his children in various youth sports and was a very active participant in their various activities. He was an avid reader of science and military history and incorporated these loves into family travel. Jerry was a longstanding member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers, GA.



Due to COVID 19, a private memorial service will be held on a future date at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Pius X Catholic Church,



Rockdale Animal Care and Control Shelter,



Bridgeway Hospice and Palliative Care, Stockbridge.

