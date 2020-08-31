D'Amato, Paul

In loving memory of: Paul Hartman D'Amato, MD One Year Memorial 06-08-1943 08-31-2019 (Atlanta, GA), age 76. Born in Tacoma Park, MD, Paul was a graduate of Rutgers University (1965), a Major in the US Air Force and a member of Kappa Sigma and Alpha Omega Alpha. He was a well-respected clinician, researcher and teaching cardiologist starting at GW Univ Med Sch., then Ochsner Clinic, Emory Univ. Sch of Medicine, Mercer Univ. (Head of Cardiology Div.) and back to Emory to teach at Grady Hospital. He loved his family, art, history (especially medical), travel, discussing history and politics, teaching, reading, sports, fishing, sporting clays and gardening. In the last quarter of his life, his passion for photography won him many awards, especially for his black and white photos of rural and rustic scenes. He continues to be remembered and missed in this life. Paul's Atlanta memorial was held in Atlanta on 10-20-2019. His PA memorial will take place on Sat. 6-19-2021 at Salem United Church of Christ, 116 Hills Church Rd., Kittanning, PA 16201. Longer bio at; http://www.obitarchive.carsonboyer.tributecenteronline.com

